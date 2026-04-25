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India's EV push needs strategic course correction

Clean mobility cannot be reduced to rapid EV adoption. It must be anchored in four deeper pillars: secure supply chains, cleaner energy inputs, strong domestic industrial capability and a shift toward efficient mass transportation.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 20:03 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 20:03 IST
India NewsSpecialsElectric VehicleDH Spotlight

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