India's fertility rate down from 6.2 to under 2 since 1950, will fall to 1.3 in 2050: Lancet study

The study found that there were 12.9 crore livebirths the world over in 2021 -- an increase from roughly 9.3 crore in 1950, but a decline from the peak of 14.2 crore in 2016.