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India's first 220-kmph semi-high-speed rail corridor between Ahmedabad and Dholera gets cabinet nod

Once the 134 km long railway line is completed, the journey time between Sarkhej and Dholera will be cut to just around 34 minutes
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 12:38 IST
India NewsRailwaysAshwini VaishnawNarendra ModiAhmedabad

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