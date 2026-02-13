Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's forex reserves drop USD 6.7 - 717.06 bln

The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 132 million to USD 18.821 billion, the apex bank said.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 13:07 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 13:07 IST
Business NewsIndiaForexUSD

Follow us on :

Follow Us