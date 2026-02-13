<p>Mumbai: India's forex reserves dropped by USD 6.711 billion to USD 717.064 billion during the week ended February 6, the RBI said on Friday.</p><p>In the previous reporting week, the kitty had jumped by USD 14.361 billion to an all-time high of USD 723.774 billion.</p><p>During the week ended February 6, foreign currency assets, a major component of the reserves, increased by USD 7.661 billion to USD 570.053 billion, the data released by the central bank showed.</p><p>Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effects of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units, such as the euro, pound, and yen, held in the foreign exchange reserves.</p>.Forex kitty jumps by USD 14.361 billion to new peak of USD 723.774 billion.<p>Value of the gold reserves dropped by USD 14.208 billion to USD 123.476 billion during the week, the RBI said.</p><p>The Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) were down by USD 132 million to USD 18.821 billion, the apex bank said.</p><p>India's reserve position with the IMF was also down by USD 32 million to USD 4.715 billion in the reporting week, according to the apex bank's data.</p>