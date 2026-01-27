Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's FTA with EU will send strong signals of openness, fair trade

The top leaders of India and the 27-nation bloc are set to shortly announce the conclusion of the negotiations for the mega deal that would create a market comprising two billion people.
Last Updated : 27 January 2026, 09:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 27 January 2026, 09:25 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiEuropean UnionFree Trade Agreements

Follow us on :

Follow Us