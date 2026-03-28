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India's fuel supply chain operational, 'robust' despite situation in West Asia: Suresh Gopi

Union Minister urged everyone not to fall prey to social media misinformation.
Last Updated : 28 March 2026, 17:20 IST
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Published 28 March 2026, 17:20 IST
India NewsKeralafuelWest AsiaSuresh Gopi

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