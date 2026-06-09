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India's gold tariff hike fuels smuggling revival; squeezes banks, refiners

India more than doubled import tariffs to ‌15 per cent in May to curb demand, ​cut the trade deficit and ease pressure on the rupee.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 10:39 IST
India NewsGoldTariff hike

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