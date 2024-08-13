India's Haj quota for 2025 same as 2024; application process begins

"One of the biggest reforms carried out in Haj administration has been to allow Muslim women of the age of 45 years or above to perform Haj without Mehram (male companion) under the Ladies without Mehram (LWM) category. An all-time high number of 4558 ladies have performed Haj under the LWM category in 2024 and efforts will be made to Haj more accessible and easier for LWM during Haj-2025," the statement said.