India’s helicopters being flown with Maldives defence personnel onboard: Report

Adhadhu.com quoted an unnamed airport official who said that a soldier of the Maldives National Defence Force (MNDF) “is always onboard when the helicopters are flown.”

President Mohamed Muizzu, a pro-China leader, rode to power in September last year with a pledge to remove all Indian military personnel from his country. The last of the 88-odd personnel were repatriated by the set deadline of May 10.