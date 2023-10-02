India's Indri whiskey named best in the world, trumps British malts

An Indian whiskey emerged best in the world at the Whiskies of the World Awards 2023. The Indri Diwali Collector’s Edition 2023 won the coveted 'Best in Show, Double Gold' prize.

The homegrown alcohol won after 100 whiskey brands including Scotch, Bourbon, British, Australian, and Canadian malts were assessed.

Indri, launched in 2021, comes from Haryana's Piccadilly Distilleries and is known as Indri-Trini, India's first triple-barrel single malt.

Siddharth Sharma, founder of the Piccadilly Distilleries, said in an official statement "It is an exciting time for India, and Indian whiskies are not far behind as we are playing our part in the India story. Indri’s big win at Whiskies of the World awards -- being rated as the Best whisky in the world, further strengthens our vision of putting homegrown quality liquids on the world map. It is an honour to be recognised and celebrated by such a renowned platform, outshining hundreds of whiskies from across the globe", as per WION.

It has already won 14 international awards as per The Sunday Guardian and this win places it at the top of the global whiskey landscape.

"From smoky whispers to a symphony of flavours, it’s a masterpiece that’s now reached the pinnacle of recognition with the ‘Best in Show, Double Gold’ award at Whiskies Of The World 2023", Indri said on Instagram.