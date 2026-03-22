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India's installed power generation capacity to double in 10 years

The latest assessment comes in the 'National Generation Adequacy Plan' released by the Central Electricity Authority.
Last Updated : 22 March 2026, 16:46 IST
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Published 22 March 2026, 16:46 IST
India NewsEnergyclean energypower generationElectricity connection

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