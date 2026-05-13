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'India's interests won't suffer': Moscow assures New Delhi on energy supplies

Lavrov had a bilateral meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, his counterpart in New Delhi, soon after flying in from Moscow.
Last Updated : 13 May 2026, 17:00 IST
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Published 13 May 2026, 17:00 IST
India NewsRussiaS JaishankarMoscowSergey Lavrov

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