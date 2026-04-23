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India's low-cost air quality sensors are not yet ready for deployment

Study of 48 devices shows data unreliable, require calibration
Last Updated : 23 April 2026, 16:21 IST
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Published 23 April 2026, 16:21 IST
India Newsair qualitylow cost

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