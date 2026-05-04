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India's LPG consumption slides 16% in April amid West Asia conflict

According to PPAC, the decline in LPG consumption in April was lower than the 12.8% year-on-year fall in March.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 11:01 IST
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Published 04 May 2026, 11:01 IST
India NewsLPGWest Asia

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