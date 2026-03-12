Menu
India’s LPG & PNG demand doubled in 10 years: IISD

The IISD pointed out that the ongoing West Asia crisis shows India becomes more vulnerable to global supply disruptions, geopolitical tensions, and shipping constraints.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 04:36 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 04:36 IST
