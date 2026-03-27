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India's luxury promise hits a wall: not enough malls to shop in

DLF is planning an expansion of the Emporio, which will double its leasable space of 160,000 square feet but will likely only be operational by the end of 2028.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 09:12 IST
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