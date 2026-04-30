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India's marine fish catch rises 3 per cent in 2025; Kerala records 2 per cent growth, says CMFRI

According to an assessment by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Tamil Nadu emerged as the top marine fish-producing state, overtaking Gujarat with 6.85 lakh tonnes.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:25 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:25 IST
India NewsKeralaMarineCMFRI

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