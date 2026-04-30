<p>Kochi: India’s <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/marine">marine fish production</a> in 2025 rose by 3 per cent to 35.7 lakh tonnes compared to the previous year, ICAR-CMFRI on Thursday said.</p>.<p>According to an assessment by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI), Tamil Nadu emerged as the top marine fish-producing state, overtaking Gujarat with 6.85 lakh tonnes.</p>.<p>A CMFRI statement said Gujarat slipped to second place after a 15 per cent decline, attributed to adverse weather, extended fishing bans, and cyclonic disturbances.</p>.<p>Kerala remained in third position with marine fish landings of 6.24 lakh tonnes, registering a marginal 2 per cent increase over 2024.</p>.<p>Among other major states, Karnataka recorded a 44 per cent surge in landings following a steep decline in 2024, while Maharashtra posted an 18 per cent increase.</p>.Our fisheries exports have risen from Rs 60,000 cr to Rs 68,000 cr after US tariffs: MoS Baghel.<p>As per CMFRI’s annual marine fish landing estimates, Indian mackerel remained the most landed marine resource in the country at 2.70 lakh tonnes, followed by cephalopods at 2.57 lakh tonnes and oil sardine at 2.53 lakh tonnes.</p>.<p>“Cephalopods and threadfin breams recorded growth of 25 per cent and 55 per cent respectively, both reaching decadal-high levels. Pelagic fish accounted for 54 per cent of the total catch, followed by demersal resources, crustaceans and molluscs, the statement said.</p>.<p>In Kerala, Indian oil sardine emerged as the top marine resource with landings of 1.68 lakh tonnes, up 13 per cent over 2024 and marking a decadal high.</p>.<p>Threadfin breams and cephalopods in the state registered increases of 27 per cent and 16 per cent respectively.</p>.<p>Kerala accounted for around 17 per cent of India’s total marine fish production in 2025, CMFRI said.</p>.<p>“Heavy rain and a cargo shipwreck led to the loss of fishing days in May and June in the southern districts of the state, affecting operations,” it said.</p>.<p>Ernakulam district contributed the highest share of Kerala’s marine fish landings at 29 per cent, followed by Kollam at 25 per cent and Kozhikode at 18 per cent.</p>.<p>Among landing centres, Neendakara in Kollam topped the list with around 70,000 tonnes, followed by Munambam with nearly 64,000 tonnes.</p>.<p>“Favourable environmental conditions played a crucial role in supporting the revival of small pelagic fish stocks during the period. This ecological advantage was further reinforced by regulated fishing pressure, leading to the necessary time and space for recovery,” CMFRI Director Dr Grinson George said during a press conference in Kochi on Thursday.</p>.<p>CMFRI officials said that marine fish landings generated an estimated economic value of Rs 69,254 crore at landing centres across the country, up 10.45 per cent, and Rs 97,702 crore at the retail level, up 8.43 per cent, indicating strong market demand.</p>.<p>In Kerala, the value of marine fish landings was estimated at Rs 12,665 crore at landing centres and Rs 16,681 crore at the retail level.</p>.<p>National marketing efficiency improved to 70.88 per cent, with Kerala recording the highest marketing efficiency at 72.83 per cent, CMFRI added.</p>.<p>Heads of Research Divisions, Dr J Jayasankar, Dr Shoba Joe Kizhakudan, Dr K S Sobhana, Dr Josileen Jose, Dr VVR Suresh, and Dr Krupesha Sharma, attended the press conference. </p>