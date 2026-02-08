<p>Kuala Lumpur: India and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/malaysia">Malaysia </a>on Sunday unveiled several initiatives to further shore up cooperation in areas of defence and security, semiconductor and trade after Prime Minister<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi"> Narendra Modi</a> held wide-ranging talks with his Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.</p>.<p>Following the meeting, Modi said India and Malaysia share a "special relationship" and both sides are committed to expanding their ties in diverse sectors.</p>.<p>The prime minister also reiterated India's position on combating terrorism as he said: "Our message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise." Modi arrived in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to a grand red-carpet reception, with Ibrahim receiving him at the airport.</p>.<p>Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.</p>.India trusted partner for growth, says PM Modi in Malaysia citing trade deals with various countries.<p>"India and Malaysia share a special relationship. We are maritime neighbours. For centuries, our people have had deep and affectionate ties," Modi said.</p>.<p>"Today, Malaysia is the second largest country in the world with a population of Indian origin. Our civilisations, shared cultural heritage and democratic values bind us together," he said.</p>.<p>Modi said both sides will strengthen cooperation in counter-terrorism, intelligence sharing, and maritime security.</p>.<p>We will also make defence cooperation more comprehensive, he said.</p>.<p>"Along with AI and digital technologies, we will advance partnerships in semiconductors, health, and food security," he said.</p>.PM Modi holds talks with Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim.<p>The prime minister also touched upon India's approach towards the Indo-Pacific.</p>.<p>"The Indo-Pacific region is emerging as the growth engine of the world," he said.</p>.<p>The prime minister said India is committed to development, peace and stability across the entire Indo-Pacific region together with ASEAN (Association of Southeast Asian Nations).</p>.<p>Malaysian Prime Minister Ibrahim said India and Malaysia continue to expand collaboration in trade, investment, connectivity and defence.</p>.<p>India has registered a spectacular rise in global trade and economic front, he said. </p>