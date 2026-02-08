Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's message on terrorism is clear; no double standards, no compromise: PM Modi in Malaysia

Ahead of the talks, Modi was accorded a ceremonial welcome at Perdana Putra this morning.
Last Updated : 08 February 2026, 04:38 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 February 2026, 04:38 IST
Narendra ModiMalaysia

Follow us on :

Follow Us