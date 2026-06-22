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India's monsoon revives after two-week stall, heads into central belt

The June-to-September monsoon rains usually begin to lash Kerala state around June 1 before covering the entire country by mid-July.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 09:53 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 09:53 IST
India Newsmonsoonweather

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