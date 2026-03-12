<p>New Delhi: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas <a href="https://www.google.com/search?q=Hardeep+Singh+Puri+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBD_enIN1172IN1172&oq=&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAAQRRg7GMIDMgkIARBFGDsYwgMyCQgCEEUYOxjCAzIJCAMQRRg7GMIDMgkIBBBFGDsYwgMyCQgFEEUYOxjCAzIJCAYQRRg7GMIDMgkIBxBFGDsYwgPSAQoyNjY0NjJqMGo3qAIIsAIB8QWr-eG4tGVuLg&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Hardeep Singh Puri</a> on Thursday told <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/parliament">Parliament</a> that India's sourcing of non-Hormuz crude has increased to 70 per cent of its total imports and the country's current crude supply position is secure.</p><p>Puri said that India's petrol and diesel availability is also fully secure and liquid natural gas (LPG) cargoes are arriving almost daily from alternative routes.</p><p>The oil minister also added that the panic on cooking gas supplies were triggered by consumer anxiety rather than a supply shortage.</p><p><em>(With agency inputs)</em></p>