Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's non-Hormuz crude sourcing has increased to 70% of total imports: Hardeep Singh Puri

He said that India's ‌petrol and diesel availability is ‌also fully secure and ⁠liquid natural gas cargoes are ‌arriving ‌almost daily from alternative ‌routes.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 12:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 March 2026, 12:20 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsHardeep Singh PuriEconomyCrude OilImports

Follow us on :

Follow Us