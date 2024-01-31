India’s opaque tax practices hamper biz, says US

New Delhi: India’s opaque corporate tax practices continue to be a barrier for several United States companies keen to do business in the country, Eric Garcetti, the envoy of Washington DC to New Delhi, said on Tuesday, arguing that the country’s economic growth could slow down with excessive insistence on local manufacturing.

The ‘rhetoric’ that everything has to be made here in India would slow down the pace of the economic growth, said Garcetti. “So, we absolutely want a self-reliant India, we don't want to contradict that, but we also want an India that doesn't look at self-reliance as a fortress but instead with the strength of Indian companies that can compete with anyone in the world,” he said at an event organised by the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce in New Delhi. “If you tax inputs, many of you in manufacturing know that you are taxing your outputs -- you are not taxing us, you are not protecting the market. What you are doing is limiting a market.”

He said that the top US companies wanted to invest in India, but they would need adequate measures for the protection of intellectual property rights. “(The) courts often decide that there is (a) violation of intellectual property but then there is no consequence,” he said.

“We also see opaque corporate tax practices still are a barrier to too many companies that want to be here,” he said, underlining the need for reform of the taxation system in India.

The envoy of Washington DC to New Delhi said that the volume of the annual bilateral trade between India and the US could go up from $200 billion to $500 billion if the two nations could promote direct investments, joint ventures, partnerships, educational exchanges and tourism.

“Right now, we have a $40 billion trade deficit with India and even greater one with China and we want to see the foreign direct investment from China shift here (India),” he said, adding: "The FDI is not flowing into India at the pace at which it should be. It is going to countries in Southeast Asia like Vietnam, places like Mexico.”