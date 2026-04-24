<p>New Delhi: With rising temperatures many parts of the country, India's peak power demand surged to a seasonal high of 240 GW on Thursday. </p><p>This is highest level so far in the summer season, says officials of Power Ministry. </p><p>According to data from the Ministry of Power, the country's peak power demand met (the highest supply in a day) was recorded a tad higher at 240.12 GW on April 23, up from 239.70 GW on April 22, the highest during this summer. </p>.Delhi court rejects jailed MP Engineer Rashid's interim bail plea to meet ailing father.<p>Though the record high of 250 GW of peak power demand was recorded in May 2024, a similar trend may witness this year too as several states already witnessing heat wave, says officials. </p><p>Increased consumption also driven by usage of air conditioners and agricultural consumption.</p><p>The surge indicated that an early onset of heat stress in key regions, particularly in northern and western India, where temperatures have already begun breaching seasonal averages.</p><p>Last year, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, which was recorded in June, 2025. In the first fortnight of this month, the peak power demand remained lower than the 235.32 GW recorded in April last year.</p><p>The power Ministry officials said that the demand and consumption of electricity will increase further in coming days as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, there will be heatwave conditions over major parts of northwest, central and eastern India till this weekend.</p><p>During the last summer (April 2025 onwards), the peak power demand reached 242.77 GW in June but stayed below the government's estimate of 277 GW. The power ministry has estimated the peak power demand of about 270 GW during the summer season this year.</p>