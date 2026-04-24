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India's peak power demand hits 240 GW in April amid intense heatwave

Last year, the peak power demand was 242.77 GW, which was recorded in June, 2025.
Last Updated : 24 April 2026, 17:17 IST
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Published 24 April 2026, 17:17 IST
India NewsSummer heatpower

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