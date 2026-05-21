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India's peak power demand hits all time high of 270.82 GW amid heatwave

This also exceeded the Power Ministry's earlier summer projection of 270 GW. Despite the record demand, ministry officials have assured that the system is coping well with the current challenges.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 16:25 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 16:25 IST
India Newsheatwavepower

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