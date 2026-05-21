<p>New Delhi: India's peak power demand surged to a new all-time high of 270.82 GW on Thursday, as a severe <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heat-wave">heat wave</a> drove widespread use of air conditioners and desert coolers across the country.</p><p>This also exceeded the Power Ministry's earlier summer projection of 270 GW. Despite the record demand, ministry officials have assured that the system is coping well with the current challenges.</p> .India's peak power demand hits record 265.44 GW amid severe heatwave.<p>The Ministry confirmed that the demand, recorded at 3:45 PM on May 21, comfortably surpassed the previous day's record of 265.44 GW. </p><p>"Today (Thursday) was the 4th consecutive day when the peak power demand (solar hours) reached a new all-time high. At 1545 hours, the peak power demand of 270.82 GW was successfully met," the ministry said in a post on X.</p><p>The surge is directly attributed to extreme temperatures, with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting the continuation of the heat wave in large parts of northwest and central India. </p><p>Temperatures have hovered around 45°C in many regions, intensifying power needs from April and particularly in May.</p> .<p>For the past four days, the demand for the electricity has been increasing duento intense heat and consumption from agriculture sector. </p><p>Power demand has been met reliably, with Thursday's supply mix comprising thermal power at 62.8%, solar at 22.0%, wind at 5.0%, hydro at 5.8%, and the remainder from other sources. </p><p>The ministry stated that coal availability at thermal plants remains adequate, with supplies being closely monitored.</p> .<p>This year summer's demand marks a significant jump from previous years. Last year's peak stood at 242.77 GW in June 2025, below the government's estimate of 277 GW. </p><p>In May 2024, demand had reached 250 GW, breaking the then-record of 243.27 GW from September 2023.</p><p> The IMD has warned of harsh summer conditions this year, putting pressure on the power grid.</p>