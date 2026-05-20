India's peak power demand hits record 265.44 GW amid severe heatwave

<p>New Delhi: India's peak power demand surged to a new all-time high of 265.44 GW on Wednesday, marking the third consecutive day of record-breaking electricity usage as a blistering <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/heatwave">heatwave </a>grips large parts of the country and drives up air-conditioner and cooler consumption.</p><p>The fresh record was achieved at 3:45 pm (1545 hours), according to the Ministry of Power. It surpassed Tuesday’s previous high of 260.45 GW, which itself had eclipsed Monday’s record of 257.37 GW. </p>.Heatwave grips north India, Banda hottest in country at 48 degrees Celsius.<p>On Monday, the demand had already broken the earlier all-time high of 256.11 GW set on April 25.</p><p>"This represents a new high in peak demand met, surpassing yesterday’s (Tuesday) peak demand (solar hours) of 260.45 GW,” the ministry said in a post on X. </p><p>Authorities confirmed that Wednesday’s record demand of 265.44 GW was successfully met by the national grid.</p><p>The surge comes as temperatures soar across northwest and central India, with the mercury hovering around 45°C in many areas. </p><p>The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the continuation of the intense heatwave through the week and warned of harsh summer conditions this year.</p><p>Power demand in the country has climbed steadily since April, accelerating sharply in May due to widespread use of cooling appliances by households and commercial users. </p><p>The ministry has projected that peak power demand could reach 270 GW this summer. </p><p>Last year, the highest demand touched 242.77 GW in June 2025, falling short of the government’s estimate of 277 GW. </p><p>In May 2024, peak demand had hit a then-record of 250 GW.</p>