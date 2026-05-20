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India's peak power demand hits record 265.44 GW amid severe heatwave

The surge comes as temperatures soar across northwest and central India, with the mercury hovering around 45°C in many areas.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 15:07 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 15:07 IST
India Newsheatwavepower

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