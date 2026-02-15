<p>New Delhi: India has achieved a historic milestone in its power sector, adding a record-breaking 52,537 MW (over 52.5 GW) of generation capacity in just the first 10 months of the 2025-26 financial year (April 2025 to January 31, 2026).</p><p>This surpasses the previous full-year high of 34,054 MW set in FY 2024-25, marking the fastest capacity expansion ever recorded, the statement added.</p><p>The surge is predominantly driven by renewables, which contributed 39,657 MW—accounting for the majority of the new additions. Within this renewable push: Solar power led the way with 34,955 MW added. Followed by wind power with 4,613 MW.</p>.Centre launches Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to drive city redevelopment.<p>As on January 31, 2026, India's total installed power generation capacity stands at 520,510.95 MW, comprising fossil fuel-based capacity of 248,541.62 MW; non-fossil fuel capacity of 271,969.33 MW; nuclear power of 8,780 MW, and renewable energy sources of 263,189.33 MW.</p><p>Overall, the additions represent more than an 11% increase to the country's total installed base in under a year, highlighting India's accelerating shift toward cleaner energy while supporting rising industrial and economic demands, the statement said.</p>