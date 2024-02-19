India's projects in Maldives gain pace, despite strained security ties

New Delhi: India has stepped up development assistance to the Maldives with projects gaining pace last year, even as ties have soured over new Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu's demand for Indian troops to leave his country.

As global powers jostle for influence in the Indo-Pacific region, India and China have wooed the Indian Ocean nation, which has traditionally been close to neighbour India, but recently has pivoted towards China under Muizzu.

New Delhi has spent nearly Rs 772 crore ($93 million), or almost twice its budgeted Rs 400 crore on projects in the Maldives during this fiscal year, which ends in March, according to an Indian official and government documents.

That comes despite strained ties since Muizzu rode to office in October pledging to end the country's "India First" policy and ensure it removed nearly 80 Indian troops.

Despite the roadblock, "development co-operation has not changed or stopped," said an Indian official aware of the matter, who added that New Delhi had a two-fold engagement strategy for Male.