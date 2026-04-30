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India's push for ethanol-blended fuel to worsen water crisis: Report

Citing estimates, the report noted that producing just one litre of ethanol can require up to 10,000 litres of water.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsEthanolfuelWater crisis

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