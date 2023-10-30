India's rapid development and praise across world is due to stable government: PM Modi

The PM also said that when he takes a pledge, he fulfils it.

"At the root of the rapid development being seen in the country and India's praise in the world (for rapid development) is the power of the public that has given a stable government in the country," he said.

"We have experienced how a stable and majority government in Gujarat continuing for a long time has helped us take one decision after another," Modi said.

People know very well that the strong pillars laid in the last several years are behind the large projects of development being undertaken and courageous decisions being made, and behind the rapid growth of Gujarat, he said.

"And you know your Narendrabhai, you see me as your own Narendrabhai rather than the prime minister. And you know your Narendrabhai, once he takes a pledge, he fulfils it," Modi said.