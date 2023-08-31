India's responsibility to bring divided world together, Jaishankar says ahead of G20 summit

It is India’s responsibility to bring the divided world together, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday, ahead of the 18th G20 summit, which will be held in New Delhi on September 9 and 10 amid increasing geopolitical tension over the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

“The world is divided into developed countries in the North and developing countries in the South, and due to the Ukraine war, countries are being polarised into East and West,” Jaishankar said addressing students at the Hindu College in Delhi.

“We are in the middle of all this, so it is our responsibility to bring the divided world together,” he added, amid preparations in New Delhi to welcome the leaders of the G20 for the summit, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.