India's rights have been bartered to US: other presidents give us permission now: Rahul Gandhi

Raising the issue in the Lok Sabha, Gandhi said the war between the US-Israel and Iran is going to have far-reaching consequences.
Last Updated : 12 March 2026, 16:45 IST
Published 12 March 2026, 16:45 IST
India NewsUnited StatesBJPCongressRahul GandhiIndian PoliticsOil

