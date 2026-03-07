Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

India's rise is unstoppable: EAM Jaishankar

'When we speak today about the rise of countries, the rise of countries is determined by the countries. The rise of India will be determined by India,' Jaishankar said during an interactive session.
Last Updated : 07 March 2026, 09:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 March 2026, 09:53 IST
India NewsS Jaishankar

Follow us on :

Follow Us