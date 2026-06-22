India's rooftop solar boom gathers pace, but regional divide widens: Report

<p>Mumbai: India's rooftop <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru/solar-push-ev-charging-bescom-plans-for-bengalurus-future-power-surge-3922895">solar sector</a> is witnessing unprecedented growth, driven largely by residential installations under the Centre's flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. However, the expansion remains heavily concentrated in a handful of states, exposing a widening regional imbalance that could complicate the country's clean energy ambitions.</p><p>A new analysis by <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/environment">Climate </a>Compatible Futures (CCF), based on data from the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE), shows that Gujarat and Maharashtra together now account for nearly half of India's rooftop solar capacity, while large parts of eastern and northeastern India continue to lag far behind.</p>.<p>The shift has been dramatic. In 2018, Maharashtra led the country with 152 megawatts (MW) of installed rooftop solar capacity, followed by Karnataka and Tamil Nadu. Gujarat ranked fourth with just 94 MW.</p>.<p>By March 2026, Gujarat had emerged as India's rooftop solar leader with 6,882 MW, followed by Maharashtra with 5,442 MW. Rajasthan and Kerala have also recorded rapid growth, reaching 2,090 MW and 1,850 MW, respectively.</p><p>India's cumulative rooftop solar capacity stood at 25.7 gigawatts (GW) at the end of March 2026. Installations accelerated sharply in the first quarter of 2026, with 2.7 GW added during the three-month period — a 125 per cent increase over the corresponding period last year.</p>.Solar surge pushes gas power to the margins globally: Report.<p>The residential segment accounted for 82 per cent of these additions, largely driven by the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana, launched in February 2024. The scheme offers subsidies of up to ₹78,000 per household and aims to equip one crore homes with rooftop solar systems.</p><p>Yet the boom remains geographically concentrated. According to the CCF analysis, the top 10 states account for nearly 86 per cent of the country's total rooftop solar capacity.</p><p>"What the analysis shows is not just a fast-growing market, but a highly lopsided one," said Dr Manish Ram, Chief Executive Officer of Climate Compatible Futures.</p>.<p>"Gujarat and Maharashtra have spent years building robust solar ecosystems comprising installers, financiers and responsive distribution utilities that can process applications quickly. Large parts of eastern India are still waiting for that ecosystem to develop," he said.</p><p>Among northern states, Rajasthan and Haryana have emerged as strong performers, with capacities of 2,090 MW and 1,188 MW, respectively. Uttar Pradesh, currently at 715 MW, is also witnessing rapid growth and was among the top three states in fresh rooftop solar additions during early 2026.</p><p>However, some relatively prosperous regions continue to underperform. Delhi has installed 410 MW and Punjab 581 MW, figures that analysts say remain modest given their income levels and urban infrastructure.</p><p>The gap is even more pronounced in the Himalayan states. Uttarakhand has 274 MW, Jammu and Kashmir 42 MW, and Himachal Pradesh just 67 MW of rooftop solar capacity.</p>.Solar metro makes a compelling case.<p>"The challenge is not the availability of rooftops. Individual homes, homestays and resorts across the hill states are ideally suited for rooftop solar. The real constraint is the absence of a strong policy push, easy access to installers and affordable financing," Ram said.</p><p>The northeastern region remains the weakest link in India's rooftop solar story. Assam, the region's largest state, has installed 344 MW, while Manipur has 11 MW, Sikkim 5 MW, Nagaland 1 MW and Meghalaya a negligible 0.21 MW.</p><p>The findings suggest that while India is making rapid progress towards decentralised solar adoption, achieving national climate and renewable energy goals will require greater policy attention to states that have so far remained on the margins of the rooftop solar revolution.</p>