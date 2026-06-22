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India's rooftop solar boom gathers pace, but regional divide widens: Report

The northeastern region remains the weakest link in India's rooftop solar story.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 10:01 IST
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<div class="paragraphs"><p>Climate Compatible Futures (CCF).</p></div>

Climate Compatible Futures (CCF).

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Climate Compatible Futures (CCF).</p></div>

Climate Compatible Futures (CCF).

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Published 22 June 2026, 10:01 IST
India Newssolar

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