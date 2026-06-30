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India's Russian oil imports up slightly in January-June

India's oil imports from Russia rose marginally in the first half of this year, with private refiners Reliance Industries Ltd and Nayara Energy making
Last Updated : 30 June 2026, 10:40 IST
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Published 30 June 2026, 10:40 IST
Business NewsRussiaIndiaRussian OilbusinessOil import

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