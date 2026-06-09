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India's ship certifier takes tougher stance on tankers evading international sanctions

Since 2023, the Mumbai-based IRClass has de-classed 235 ships from its registry, mainly oil tankers and also a few gas carriers.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 13:22 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 13:22 IST
India NewsMumbaiIndiaSanctionsShipping

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