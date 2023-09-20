India's solar tech venture finalist in Prince William’s Earthshot Prize 2023

The Prince of Wales announced the 15 finalists at the second Earthshot Innovation Summit, held alongside the UN General Assembly in New York to celebrate and champion innovators focused on solving our most pressing global climate challenges. The 15 innovators shortlisted represent six continents and were chosen from more than 1,100 nominees. Each of the finalists will be in the running to receive one of the five GBP 1 million prizes awarded at the third annual Earthshot Prize awards ceremony in Singapore on November 7.