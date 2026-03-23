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India's strategic oil reserves about two-thirds full: Union Minister Suresh Gopi

The stockpile has been in focus since the breakout of war in the Middle East snapped the supply of crude oil, natural gas and LPG from the Gulf countries to India.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 11:13 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 11:13 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsSuresh Gopi

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