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India's strategic petroleum reserves cover only 9-10 days of imports, far below global peers: CEEW report

In contrast, nations like Japan and South Korea maintain strategic reserves that can sustain operations for over 200 days, the report noted.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 13:10 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 13:10 IST
India NewsCrude OilImportsPetroleum

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