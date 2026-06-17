India's strategic petroleum reserves cover only 9-10 days of imports, far below global peers: CEEW report

<p>New Delhi: India's strategic petroleum reserves are sufficient for only about 9-10 days of the country's net crude oil imports, significantly lower than other major import-dependent economies, according to a new report by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW).</p><p>The report, titled 'How Secure is India's Energy Future? Assessing Accessibility, Reliability, and Affordability', highlights vulnerabilities in the country's energy supply chain despite its growing economy and rising fuel demand.</p>.Mysuru: CREST displays models of rainwater harvesting ponds for two beer firms; showcases green energy, biogas solutions.<p>In contrast, nations like Japan and South Korea maintain strategic reserves that can sustain operations for over 200 days, the report noted.</p><p>It further pointed out that more than 85 per cent of India's crude oil imports originate from just six countries, including Russia and key West Asian suppliers. This heavy concentration limits the country's ability to withstand supply shocks or geopolitical disruptions.</p><p>Hemant Mallya, a fellow at CEEW, warned of the broad economic ripple effects of any interruptions. </p><p>“Disruptions in crude oil, LNG, LPG, coal, or key shipping routes can quickly affect cooking costs, transport fuel prices, fertiliser subsidies, industrial competitiveness, and inflation,” he said.</p><p>The report also flagged concerns over natural gas security. India imports nearly half of its gas supply as liquefied natural gas (LNG) but lacks dedicated strategic storage facilities, exposing fertiliser plants and city gas distribution networks to potential risks.</p><p>On the coal front, India's steel industry remains dependent on imported coking coal, particularly from Australia, while non-coking coal imports are subject to policy changes in Indonesia.</p><p>Domestically, declining coal quality and rising production costs are eroding the traditional cost advantage of coal-based power generation compared to firm renewable energy options.</p><p>While the shift to clean energy can reduce reliance on imported fossil fuels, the report cautioned that it introduces new strategic dependencies on critical minerals, advanced technologies, and industrial inputs.</p>.No shortage of energy in India; LPG, oil supply situation comfortable: Hardeep Singh Puri.<p>These risks need to be addressed through domestic manufacturing, supply chain diversification, recycling, and strategic international partnerships.</p><p>"India's next phase of energy security must move beyond securing fossil fuels to a clear transition plan: optimising gas system utilisation, avoiding further refinery expansion, accelerating viable EV adoption, electrifying industry, reconfiguring refineries for lower gasoline demand, and building resilient green technology supply chains,” he said.</p><p>The CEEW report calls for urgent policy measures to enhance overall energy resilience as India balances its development goals with the challenges of energy transition.</p>