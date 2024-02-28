India's super rich allocate 32% of their wealth in housing properties: Report

New Delhi: India's super rich have allocated 32 per cent of their wealth in residential properties in the country and overseas, Knight Frank said in a report on Wednesday.

As per real estate consultant Knight Frank's The Wealth Report 2024, 32 per cent of India's Ultra-High-Net-Worth Individuals' (UHNWIs) wealth is allocated towards residential real estate asset class.

Nearly 14 per cent of their residential portfolio is allocated outside India.

UHNWIs are individuals with a net worth of USD 30 million and above.