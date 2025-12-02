Menu
India's third indigenous nuclear submarine to be commissioned soon: Navy Chief

Addressing a press conference ahead of the Navy Day, Admiral Tripathi said the process to seal the proposed acquisition of six stealth submarines under Project 75 India (P75-I) is nearing completion.
Last Updated : 02 December 2025, 12:49 IST
Published 02 December 2025, 12:49 IST
