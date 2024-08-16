India’s tricolor hoisted on Africa's highest mountain Kilimanjaro on I-Day

Mumbai: Coinciding with Independence Day festivities on 15 August, a team of seven mountaineers from Pune-based Giripremi Adventure Foundation hoisted the Indian tricolor on Mt. Kilimanjaro, the highest peak in Africa.

Located in Tanzania, near the Kenya border, Mount Kilimanjaro stands tall at 19,341 feet (5,895 meters) and is one of the Seven Summits, the highest peaks in each of the seven continents.

The team, led by GAF's mountaineer Ankit Sohoni, included Shashikant Hiremath, Subhash Pawar, Mangesh Gokhale, Aniruddh Deshpande, Vaibhav Deshmukh, and Anjali Hazari.