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India’s unity is not a modern idea but an ancient civilizational reality: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

He also highlighted Agatthiyar’s significant contribution to the development of Tamil grammar and the Tamil Sangam tradition, describing him as a bridge between the cultures of North and South India.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 16:14 IST
India NewsMysurubookC P Radhakrishnan

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