India’s unity is not a modern idea but an ancient civilizational reality: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan

<p>New Delhi: Vice President of India <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> on Monday said that India’s unity is not a contemporary construct but an ancient civilizational reality nurtured over thousands of years by sages and enlightened thinkers.</p><p>He was addressing gathering after releasing book ‘Agatthiyar – The Unifier' held at Uprashtrapati Bhavan here.</p><p>The book was written by O Shama Bhat and Dr. M. N. Sudha from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysore">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>Observing that every language possesses its own unique strengths, Radhakrishnan cautioned that some people encourage linguistic divisions and promote unnecessary debates and divisive tendencies.</p><p>Affirming that no force can create division in Bharat, he called for discussions that would instill positive understanding among the youth about India’s culture and civilizational heritage.</p>.Mysuru: Commuters struggle due to short-sighted planning, less frequency of KSRTC buses.<p>He also noted that more than a hundred temples in Tamil Nadu are dedicated to Agatthiyar as Agatheeswarar temples. The existence of temples bearing the same name both in Kashi and Tamil Nadu, he said, stands as testimony to India’s cultural unity.</p><p>The life and legacy of Agatthiyar serve as a reminder of this enduring truth, he said.</p><p>The Vice President of India, Shri C. P. Radhakrishnan, today released the book “Agatthiyar – The Unifier” at a function held at the Uprashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.</p><p>While kings and political institutions are often remembered in discussions on national integration, the true architects of India’s unity were its sages and rishis. Among them, Agatthiyar stands out as one of the greatest symbols of India’s cultural and spiritual unity, he said.</p><p>Agatthiyar, who is revered equally in both North and South Indian traditions, symbolizes the unity of Bharat stretching from the Himalayas to the Indian Ocean. Referring to Tamil Nadu’s Pothigai Hills and the River Kaveri, he said they continue to evoke the memory of Agatthiyar.</p>.Two killed in fire at resto pub in Mysuru.<p>He also highlighted Agatthiyar’s significant contribution to the development of Tamil grammar and the Tamil Sangam tradition, describing him as a bridge between the cultures of North and South India.</p><p>The Vice President further stated that the legacy of Agatthiyar demonstrates that India’s languages are not competitors but sister languages that have enriched one another through mutual respect and centuries of cultural exchange, he said.</p><p>Appreciating the authors of the book, he said they had meticulously documented, through research, the widespread presence of traditions, stories and references relating to Agathiyar across the northern, southern, eastern and western regions of Bharat.</p><p>Sunil Ambekar, Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS); Keelambur Sankara Subramanian, Editor of Kalaimagal magazine; senior writer and journalist Malan also attended. Authors of the book, advocate Shama Bhat and Dr M N Sudha and Professor Kalyani, who translated the book into Tamil present in the event.</p>