India’s unnatural demographic change and the push for institutional action

<p><strong>By Gautam Mukherjee</strong></p><p>The most consequential changes affecting a nation’s trajectory are often the ones that unfold quietly over time. Illegal infiltration into India is increasingly being viewed through that very prism.</p><p>For a long time, it continued to be treated as a peripheral issue and was often reduced to humanitarian debates. However, today the direction of that conversation has fundamentally changed.</p><p>Illegal infiltration has emerged as a major national security and demographic concern.</p><p>The significance of this shift is reflected in the central governments recent efforts to address the issue through a more structured framework. It has announced the formation of a ‘high-level committee's for the scientific study of demographical changes caused due to illegal immigration.</p><p>The shift in demographic dynamics has become evident on the ground, especially in border states.</p><p>In states like West Bengal and Assam, demographic transformation has increasingly intersected with electoral politics, land ownership, and cultural identity.</p><p>The gravity of the issue can be studied, dating back to 2005, when the Supreme Court struck down the Illegal Migrants (Determination by Tribunals) Act. In one of its strongest observations, the Court described large-scale illegal infiltration from Bangladesh as an “undeclared external aggression.” </p><p>It also warned that unchecked demographic changes could threaten the integrity and security of the nation itself.</p><p>On August 15, 2025, from the ramparts of the Red Fort, Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the issue directly. His address reflected a growing recognition within the mainstream that illegal infiltration can no longer be viewed through a narrow administrative lens. The significance of the prime ministers remarks lay in signalling that the debate had moved from the periphery of political discourse to the center of national policymaking.</p><p>A month later, the union cabinet approved the high-power demography mission, which laid the foundation for a decisive effort to tackle the issue at hand. Further ensuring the initiative’s implementation, Amit Shah recently announced the establishment of the High-Level Committee on Demographic Change.</p><p>The Union Home Ministry under Shah has consistently positioned internal security and border management at the core of governance. The government has made it very clear that infiltration will no longer be treated as a routine law-and-order issue. The objective now is systematic identification, detention and deportation.</p><p>The committee, headed by retired Supreme Court Judge Prakash Prabhakar Navlekar, has been tasked to scientifically assess demographic changes caused by illegal immigration and other abnormal factors. It will identify affected districts, analyse causes, and recommend legislative, administrative, and policy measures.</p><p>The proposed framework is comprehensive. The committees report will help identify regions with unusual demographic changes and determine the extent of illegal settlements.</p><p>The economic dimension of the issue is equally significant. Illegal infiltration places pressure on employment and public services. A large number of undocumented migrants enter low-wage sectors, which often concerns local wages and intensifies competition for already limited opportunities, especially among poorer sections of society.</p><p>The security implications are even more serious. Modern infiltration networks operate through sophisticated cross-border ecosystems involving document fraud, trafficking channels, and financial networks. Recognising this, the Union Home Minister has pushed for modernisation of border security infrastructure at an unprecedented scale.</p><p>India is a lot more than being a political and administrative union, it is a nation shaped by centuries of civilisational continuity, cultural diversity, and integrity. Every nation has the sovereign right to regulate its borders, preserve demographic stability, and protect the interests of its citizens.</p><p>History has shown that nation's paths are often shaped by how long they take to respond to crises rather than by the crises themselves. As India seeks to balance humanitarian responsibilities with national security imperatives, the decisions made today will shape the social and demographic fabric of the Republic for decades to come.</p><p>The formation of the high-level committee reflects that India has finally entered a phase where illegal infiltration is addressed through a long-term institutional framework. This is a step towards the realisation of the government’s objective to make India’s borders impenetrable to infiltration.</p><p><strong>The author’s is a political analyst and columnist. He regularly writes for different national dailies and participates as a panelist on news channels.</strong></p><p><em>(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.)</em></p>