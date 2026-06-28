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India's vision is to make Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity: PM Modi in Seychelles

'We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility,' he said.
Last Updated : 28 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 28 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsNarendra ModiIndian OceanSeychelles

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