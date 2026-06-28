India's vision is to make Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity: PM Modi in Seychelles

<p>Victoria (Seychelles): Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> on Sunday said India envisions an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and where partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust.</p><p>"Our vision is to make the Indian Ocean an Ocean of Opportunity," Prime Minister Modi said after delegation-level talks with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/seychelles">Seychelles</a> President Patrick Herminie, during which they reviewed the full spectrum of bilateral cooperation and exchanged views on regional and international issues of mutual interest.</p><p>Modi, who arrived in Seychelles on Saturday on a three-day official visit, said, "We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home. Its security, sustainability and prosperity are our shared responsibility."</p>.PM Modi hails India-Seychelles ties as 'steady, strong and long-lasting'.<p>He said that the two sides discussed making bilateral economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready.</p><p>"We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our countries. Work will also be done to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles," he said.</p><p>Earlier, Prime Minister Modi was welcomed at the State House by President Herminie.</p><p>India and Seychelles share a longstanding partnership rooted in shared historical, cultural and people-to-people ties.</p><p>As a key maritime neighbour in the Indian Ocean region, Seychelles holds a special place in India's Vision MAHASAGAR (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions) and its commitment to the Global South.</p>