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India's wheat production resilient despite setbacks: Agriculture Ministry

The projection is well short of the ministry's pre-weather estimate of 120.21 million tonnes, which itself was higher than 117.94 million tonnes recorded in the previous year.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 09:49 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 09:49 IST
India NewswheatUnion Agriculture Ministry

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