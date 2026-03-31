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India's whole grain intake a fraction of recommended level: Report

With over 20 millet varieties available domestically, India has the agronomic resources to bridge this gap.
Last Updated : 31 March 2026, 04:30 IST
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Published 31 March 2026, 04:30 IST
India NewsAgriculturegrains

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