Indiastat forays into e-learning, launches two courses

Indiastat, the market leader in the distribution of socioeconomic and electoral data in India, on Wednesday entered the online education segment, launching its new platform: https://www.indiastatedu.com.
After over two decades of being a valuable resource to researchers and institutions alike, Indiastat's foray into e-learning entails the introduction of two courses: a certificate course in election laws of India, and a certificate course in business analysis.
The first course, on election laws in India, is a comprehensive online programme dedicated to helping students understand the intricacies of India's legal framework, vis-a-vis elections, and covers several areas, including election laws, the Election Commision of India (ECI)'s role in polls, electoral procedures, voters' rights, etc.
The second course helps students accumulate the skills and know-how required for business analysis, as well as thematic mapping using GIS tools and techniques. The course also offers students insights into business processes, data analysis, and strategic decision-making, while equipping them with tools in various fields, ranging from urban planning, to business intelligence, to environmental science.
Notably, both the courses have been designed and fine-tuned by established industry experts, and seek to arm students with not just theoretical knowledge, but practical, real-world insights, Indiastat said.
By offering both courses online, Indiastat said it seeks to bypass geographical boundaries and physical boundaries that hinder education and skill-training.
Although a graduate degree is a requirement for both courses, students who are in the final year of graduation are also eligible to apply, Indiastat said.
"Indiastatedu is the culmination of our commitment to knowledge and education. We are delighted to bring our expertise in data and information to the online education sphere. Our courses are designed to empower individuals, equipping them with the skills and knowledge that can open doors to new opportunities. We believe education should be a lifelong journey and Indiastatedu is our contribution to foster a culture of continuous learning," said Dr R K Thukral, the Director of Indiastat.