Indiastat forays into e-learning, launches two courses

Indiastat, the market leader in the distribution of socioeconomic and electoral data in India, on Wednesday entered the online education segment, launching its new platform: https://www.indiastatedu.com.

After over two decades of being a valuable resource to researchers and institutions alike, Indiastat's foray into e-learning entails the introduction of two courses: a certificate course in election laws of India, and a certificate course in business analysis.

The first course, on election laws in India, is a comprehensive online programme dedicated to helping students understand the intricacies of India's legal framework, vis-a-vis elections, and covers several areas, including election laws, the Election Commision of India (ECI)'s role in polls, electoral procedures, voters' rights, etc.

The second course helps students accumulate the skills and know-how required for business analysis, as well as thematic mapping using GIS tools and techniques. The course also offers students insights into business processes, data analysis, and strategic decision-making, while equipping them with tools in various fields, ranging from urban planning, to business intelligence, to environmental science.