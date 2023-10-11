DH Evening Brief: EC defers Rajasthan polls to Nov 25; Pathankot attack mastermind killed in Pak mosque

EC defers Rajasthan polls to Nov 25 due to 'large-scale' weddings on earlier date
The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 citing "large-scale" weddings and social engagements. Read more
Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed in Pakistan mosque
Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Shahid Latif, believed to be the mastermind of the 2016 attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was gunned down on Wednesday by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Daska town of Pakistan's Sialkot district, officials said. Read more
Defunct SICs, headless CIC, 3.21L pending appeals: Dismal picture of Information Commissions in India
Three State Information Commissions are defunct, six including the Central Information Commission (CIC) are headless and 3.21 lakh complaints and appeals are pending – this is the status of transparency regime in the country which on Thursday is completing 18 years of its existence. Read more
CBI FIR against NewsClick, editor-in-chief Purkayastha for FCRA 'violations'
The CBI registered an FIR against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and carried out searches at the office and residence of the portal's founder on Wednesday, officials said. Read more
In veiled dig at China, India warns nations of dangers of 'hidden agendas' in unviable projects or unsustainable debt
India on Wednesday asked the countries in the Indian Ocean region to effectively address the development challenges as it warned them to be clear of the dangers of 'hidden agendas' in unviable projects or unsustainable debt, in an apparent reference to China which is accused by the West of 'debt trap' diplomacy. Read more
Watch: Akhilesh climbs locked entrance to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on birth anniversary
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday climbed the locked gate of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow to garland a statue of the socialist leader on his birth anniversary. Watch video
Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash before Lok Sabha polls
The Centre is considering a plan to boost cash support to small farmers by a third, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party to shore up support from a key voting bloc ahead of elections. Read more
Israel-Hamas war: What happens to IMEC now?
The Hamas-Israel war and shifting geopolitical dynamics in West Asia could potentially cast a significant shadow over the much-discussed India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Read more
Ranbir Kapoor to quit drinking alcohol & eating meat to play Lord Ram
Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in Dangal maker, Nitesh Tiwari's dream project 'Ramayan' and the 41-year-old is reportedly going to quit eating meat and drinking alcohol to better understand his character's mindest, as per media reports. Read more
TCS reports marginal Q2 profit beat, approves share buyback
IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday that just about beat estimates. Read more