Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: EC defers Rajasthan polls to Nov 25; Pathankot attack mastermind killed in Pak mosque

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 11 October 2023, 12:49 IST

Follow Us

[object Object]

ADVERTISEMENT

EC defers Rajasthan polls to Nov 25 due to 'large-scale' weddings on earlier date

The Election Commission on Wednesday changed the date of polling for the Rajasthan assembly elections from November 23 to November 25 citing "large-scale" weddings and social engagements. Read more

[object Object]

Pathankot attack mastermind Shahid Latif killed in Pakistan mosque

Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist Shahid Latif, believed to be the mastermind of the 2016 attack on an Indian Air Force base in Pathankot, was gunned down on Wednesday by unidentified assailants in a mosque in Daska town of Pakistan's Sialkot district, officials said. Read more

[object Object]

Defunct SICs, headless CIC, 3.21L pending appeals: Dismal picture of Information Commissions in India

Three State Information Commissions are defunct, six including the Central Information Commission (CIC) are headless and 3.21 lakh complaints and appeals are pending – this is the status of transparency regime in the country which on Thursday is completing 18 years of its existence. Read more

[object Object]

CBI FIR against NewsClick, editor-in-chief Purkayastha for FCRA 'violations'

The CBI registered an FIR against NewsClick and its founder Prabir Purkayastha for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act and carried out searches at the office and residence of the portal's founder on Wednesday, officials said. Read more

[object Object]

In veiled dig at China, India warns nations of dangers of 'hidden agendas' in unviable projects or unsustainable debt

India on Wednesday asked the countries in the Indian Ocean region to effectively address the development challenges as it warned them to be clear of the dangers of 'hidden agendas' in unviable projects or unsustainable debt, in an apparent reference to China which is accused by the West of 'debt trap' diplomacy. Read more

[object Object]

Watch: Akhilesh climbs locked entrance to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on birth anniversary

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday climbed the locked gate of Jayaprakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) at Gomti Nagar in Lucknow to garland a statue of the socialist leader on his birth anniversary. Watch video

[object Object]

Modi govt weighs giving small farmers more cash before Lok Sabha polls

The Centre is considering a plan to boost cash support to small farmers by a third, allowing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party to shore up support from a key voting bloc ahead of elections. Read more

[object Object]

Israel-Hamas war: What happens to IMEC now?

The Hamas-Israel war and shifting geopolitical dynamics in West Asia could potentially cast a significant shadow over the much-discussed India-Middle-East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC). Read more

[object Object]

Ranbir Kapoor to quit drinking alcohol & eating meat to play Lord Ram

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is all set to play the role of Lord Ram in Dangal maker, Nitesh Tiwari's dream project 'Ramayan' and the 41-year-old is reportedly going to quit eating meat and drinking alcohol to better understand his character's mindest, as per media reports. Read more

[object Object]

TCS reports marginal Q2 profit beat, approves share buyback

IT services exporter Tata Consultancy Services Ltd reported a second-quarter profit on Wednesday that just about beat estimates. Read more

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 11 October 2023, 12:49 IST)
India NewsWorld newsIsraelElectionRajasthanHamas

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT