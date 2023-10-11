DH Evening Brief: EC defers Rajasthan polls to Nov 25; Pathankot attack mastermind killed in Pak mosque

In veiled dig at China, India warns nations of dangers of 'hidden agendas' in unviable projects or unsustainable debt

India on Wednesday asked the countries in the Indian Ocean region to effectively address the development challenges as it warned them to be clear of the dangers of 'hidden agendas' in unviable projects or unsustainable debt, in an apparent reference to China which is accused by the West of 'debt trap' diplomacy. Read more