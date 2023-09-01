Home
Home

DH Evening Brief: Modi govt sets up panel to explore 'one nation, one election'; I.N.D.I.A to fight polls together 'as far as possible'

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 01 September 2023, 12:21 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prime Minister Narendra Modi.</p></div>

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Credit: PTI Photo

Modi govt sets up panel to explore 'one nation, one election'; to be headed by Ram Nath Kovind

The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', sources said on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Mumbai: Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders pose for a group photograph ahead of their meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. </p></div>

Mumbai: Opposition's Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) leaders pose for a group photograph ahead of their meeting, in Mumbai, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A to fight Lok Sabha polls together 'as far as possible'; seat sharing process to begin soon

I.N.D.I.A parties on Friday decided to contest Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible" and initiate seat sharing talks in states at the earliest. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders during the meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai.</p></div>

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury, West Bengal CM and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and other opposition leaders during the meeting of I.N.D.I.A in Mumbai.

Credit: PTI Photo

Unveiling of I.N.D.I.A bloc logo deferred; Raut calls Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ move conspiracy to postpone polls

MVA colleague and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) won’t happen during the ongoing meeting of the grouping. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.</p></div>

Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna.

Credit: DH File Photo

Karnataka HC invalidates JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Lok Sabha membership

The election of JD(S) Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, was declared null and void by the High Court of Karnataka on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.</p></div>

Gyanvapi mosque in Varanasi.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Gyanvapi survey complete, report to be submitted to court on Sept 2

The scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had started on August 4, was completed on Friday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of a gun.</p></div>

Representative image of a gun.

Credit: Stock Images

Man shot dead at Lucknow residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son

A 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Rohit Sharma.</p></div>

Rohit Sharma.

Credit: PTI Photo

Asia Cup: Task cut out for Rohit, Gill and Kohli against Pakistan's pace trio

Virat Kohli won't mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi's banana inswingers in India's 'battle royale' against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Gautam Adani.</p></div>

Gautam Adani.

Credit: PTI Photo

Yet another puzzle in Adani mystery

The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the organisation which has brought to light many scams which shook the foundation of many corporates all over the world, has turned the heat on the Adani Group, which was already struggling to recover from a tipping point on account of the Hindenburg Research published in January. Read more

(Published 01 September 2023, 12:21 IST)
