DH Evening Brief: Modi govt sets up panel to explore 'one nation, one election'; I.N.D.I.A to fight polls together 'as far as possible'

Modi govt sets up panel to explore 'one nation, one election'; to be headed by Ram Nath Kovind
The government has constituted a committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of 'one nation, one election', sources said on Friday. Read more
Opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A to fight Lok Sabha polls together 'as far as possible'; seat sharing process to begin soon
I.N.D.I.A parties on Friday decided to contest Lok Sabha polls together "as far as possible" and initiate seat sharing talks in states at the earliest. Read more
Unveiling of I.N.D.I.A bloc logo deferred; Raut calls Centre’s ‘one nation, one election’ move conspiracy to postpone polls
MVA colleague and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra assembly Vijay Wadettiwar said the unveiling of the logo of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A) won’t happen during the ongoing meeting of the grouping. Read more
Karnataka HC invalidates JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna's Lok Sabha membership
The election of JD(S) Member of Parliament from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, was declared null and void by the High Court of Karnataka on Friday. Read more
Gyanvapi survey complete, report to be submitted to court on Sept 2
The scientific survey of the contentious Gyanvapi Mosque by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which had started on August 4, was completed on Friday. Read more
Man shot dead at Lucknow residence of Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son
A 30-year-old man was shot dead under mysterious circumstances at the house of Union minister Kaushal Kishore's son here in the early hours of Friday, police said. Read more
Asia Cup: Task cut out for Rohit, Gill and Kohli against Pakistan's pace trio
Virat Kohli won't mind an encore of that magical moment against Haris Rauf while Rohit Sharma would be ready with his answers for Shaheen Shah Afridi's banana inswingers in India's 'battle royale' against Pakistan, which will be more than just a World Cup dress rehearsal. Read more
Yet another puzzle in Adani mystery
The Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), the organisation which has brought to light many scams which shook the foundation of many corporates all over the world, has turned the heat on the Adani Group, which was already struggling to recover from a tipping point on account of the Hindenburg Research published in January. Read more