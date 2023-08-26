Home
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: FIR against UP teacher for asking students to slap Muslim classmate; Nine tourists killed in train fire in TN

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 26 August 2023, 12:42 IST

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative image of school children.</p></div>

Representative image of school children.

Credit: iStock Photo

FIR registered against UP teacher for asking students to slap Muslim classmate

In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh teacher in the state's communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar district, was caught on camera asking the students to slap their Muslim classmate, triggering a massive nationwide outrage with the opposition leaders targeting the BJP government over the incident even as an FIR was lodged against the lady teacher. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station on Saturday, August 26, 2023.</p></div>

Security personnel at the spot after a fire broke out in a coach of a train at Madurai railway station on Saturday, August 26, 2023.

Credit: PTI Photo

Nine tourists killed in train fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai

At least nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh were charred to death when an LPG cylinder, which was taken illegally inside their private train coach for cooking food, exploded in Madurai railway yard in the wee hours of Saturday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Union Minister Amit Shah. </p></div>

Union Minister Amit Shah.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Rajasthan CM Gehlot should resign over 'red diary' issue: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a 'red diary' which, he alleged, contained details of corruption and black deeds of the state government. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: ANI videograb

Video: PM Modi gets emotional while congratulating ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 feat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while congratulating a team of ISRO scientists on the Chandrayaan-3 feat. Watch video

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh. </p></div>

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh.

Credit: PTI File Photo

Adani-Hindenburg row: Sebi's 'inability' to reach final conclusion deeply worrying, says Congress

The Congress on Saturday said stock market regulator Sebi's "inability" to reach a conclusive finding on the allegations of round-tripping and money laundering by the Adani Group was "deeply worrying". Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

Was told not to receive PM Modi, clarifies D K Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great honour and respect in Bengaluru on Saturday. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: PTI Photo

After moon landing venture, ISRO eyes September 2 for launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission

After the successful moon lander venture, ISRO is now gearing up for the launch of a solar mission in a week's time, likely on September 2, to study the Sun. Read more

<div class="paragraphs"><p></p></div>

Credit: iStock Photo

Pakistan spy arrested in Kolkata, sensitive documents seized

An alleged Pakistan spy, who is a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata and sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Read more

(Published 26 August 2023, 12:42 IST)
