DH Evening Brief: FIR against UP teacher for asking students to slap Muslim classmate; Nine tourists killed in train fire in TN

FIR registered against UP teacher for asking students to slap Muslim classmate
In a shocking incident, an Uttar Pradesh teacher in the state's communally sensitive Muzaffarnagar district, was caught on camera asking the students to slap their Muslim classmate, triggering a massive nationwide outrage with the opposition leaders targeting the BJP government over the incident even as an FIR was lodged against the lady teacher. Read more
Nine tourists killed in train fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
At least nine tourists from Uttar Pradesh were charred to death when an LPG cylinder, which was taken illegally inside their private train coach for cooking food, exploded in Madurai railway yard in the wee hours of Saturday. Read more
Rajasthan CM Gehlot should resign over 'red diary' issue: Amit Shah
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday demanded the resignation of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot over a 'red diary' which, he alleged, contained details of corruption and black deeds of the state government. Read more
Video: PM Modi gets emotional while congratulating ISRO scientists on Chandrayaan-3 feat
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday got emotional while congratulating a team of ISRO scientists on the Chandrayaan-3 feat. Watch video
Adani-Hindenburg row: Sebi's 'inability' to reach final conclusion deeply worrying, says Congress
The Congress on Saturday said stock market regulator Sebi's "inability" to reach a conclusive finding on the allegations of round-tripping and money laundering by the Adani Group was "deeply worrying". Read more
Was told not to receive PM Modi, clarifies D K Shivakumar
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar clarified that the state government led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah was ready to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi with great honour and respect in Bengaluru on Saturday. Read more
After moon landing venture, ISRO eyes September 2 for launch of Aditya-L1 solar mission
After the successful moon lander venture, ISRO is now gearing up for the launch of a solar mission in a week's time, likely on September 2, to study the Sun. Read more
Pakistan spy arrested in Kolkata, sensitive documents seized
An alleged Pakistan spy, who is a resident of Bihar, was arrested from Kolkata and sensitive documents were seized from his possession, a senior police officer said on Saturday. Read more