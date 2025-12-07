Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

IndiGo cancels over 220 flights at Mumbai, Delhi airports

After cancelling approximately 1,600 of its 2,300 daily flights on Friday, the airline saw a reduction in disruptions on Saturday, with cancellations falling to around 800.
Last Updated : 07 December 2025, 07:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 December 2025, 07:23 IST
India NewsMumbaiDelhiIndiGo Airlines

Follow us on :

Follow Us